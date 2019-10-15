ALBANY – Outlining his assessment of Albany’s ailments and plans to help solve them, mayoral candidate Henry Mathis launched into a sermon.
Taking as his text the title of Charles’ Dickens novel "A Tale of Two Cities," based in French Revolutionary-era Paris and London, Mathis laid out a litany of woes that are well-known, including poverty and crime.
“It was the best of times, and it was the worst of times,” he said, quoting the opening line of the Dickens novel. “We are in the high poverty rate of 36 percent. We are inundated by slum and blight. As we speak today, we have experienced our ninth homicide. We have a shortage in the APD (Albany Police Department).”
Activities for youths are another place in which the city is lacking, he said, with only 13 boys signing up for a youth football league and three girls for cheerleading.
Mathis said he sees as a key developing downtown to return it to a thriving area of activity.
“I am looking at a $500 million downtown development plan,” he said. “I’ve had discussions with a developer of rivers around the country. We will be developing a $500 million downtown development plan. “
While the downtown area is busy during the daytime with business and governmental activity and visitors to the Flint Riverquarium and the Flint riverfront, that is not the case at night.
“The whole key to downtown development is bringing people back,” Mathis said. “My plan, with my colleagues on the (Albany City) Commission, is to wrap Albany State University around the city of Albany.
“When you think of Athens, you think of the University of Georgia. When you think of Statesboro, you think of Georgia Southern. When you think of Atlanta, you think of Georgia State University. We will be exploring ways to wrap the university into the city."
The economic impact of ASU’s students is some $90 million a year in student spending, Mathis said, adding that bringing those students downtown at night is one way to help boost economic activity.
“It will be a combination of public-private, grants,” he said. “We are talking about partnerships. At night, our river is dead. Under a Mathis administration, we would not only bring life to downtown, we will bring life to our downtown at night.”
Referring to memories of his youth, of relatives stepping down from the train while visiting Albany, Mathis suggested passenger rail as another possibility. While new businesses would be exciting, he said, he added that he would not neglect existing business and industry.
“We have to have cranes in the air, we need to have planes landing here, and we have to meet quarterly with our businesses large and small, mom and pop,” Mathis said. “I will make sure all our business needs are met, and we will promote work force development.”
Other parts of the city besides downtown are in need of a boost, including east and south Albany, the candidate noted. The six other candidates seeking the mayor’s gavel have pointed to issues in those areas, including poverty and crime.
Mathis said his dealings with a Chinese company through Elysium Casket Co. and experience as the operator and owner of Delivery Plus Inc. make him qualified to bring jobs to the city.
Along with the poverty and crime in some neighborhoods, there are dilapidated buildings and overgrown lots that have been identified as eyesores, with the issue raised at most Albany City Commission meetings.
Mathis said he would put the city’s code enforcement officers to work enforcing ordinances to address the issues.
“We have people living in Third World conditions in the east, south and part of the north,” Mathis said. “These are areas that are slum and blight. We must give our community hope, we must give the people hope. We must lift them out of these impoverished conditions.”
Mathis said he also would seek federal and state grants to help with removing blighted houses and involve landlords to encourage them to fix up their properties.
“I think once we (get) rid of the eyesores, you’ll see a better city,” he said. “We’ll be introducing legislation to address slum and blight. I will be introducing a multigenerational gun-reduction plan. We have to make our streets safe. We have to make our citizens feel safe.”
As mayor, Mathis said he also would push to restore the city’s electric and gas utility to an autonomous body and cut costs on spending so that money can be returned to ratepayers. Other priorities include an expansion of youth recreation programs, ensuring diversity in government, fair pay for employees.
“It’s the best of times because Albany is in need of change,” said Mathis, one of seven candidates running in the Nov. 5 municipal election. “It’s about the best of times because we will restore law and order. We will have a safe city.
“I love Albany. I know that the people are telling me they are ready for change, and they’re encouraging me to run. I will hit the ground running. I don’t have a learning curve.”