ALBANY – Draffin & Tucker LLP has announced the admission of Matthew D. Atkins as a partner, effective Jan. 1, 2023, the firm said in a Tuesday news release.
Atkins joined Draffin Tucker in 2010 as a staff accountant after graduating from the University of Georgia with a bachelor of business administration degree in Accounting and from Georgia College and State University with a master of Accountancy degree. Over the course of his career, Atkins has worked in various areas, making many contributions. He has spent his career in the firm's health care practice leading a broad range of engagements and, in recent years, has been a leader in the portion of the company that serves safety-net health care providers.
Through Atkins' efforts in the 340B Program market, including client services, numerous presentations, and authoring articles, he has gained national visibility for himself and Draffin Tucker.
"Serving our clients in the health care industry and working with the amazing team members at Draffin Tucker has been incredibly rewarding for me," Atkins said in the news release. "I truly believe you will not find a better firm for personal and professional growth. Draffin Tucker has a tradition of committing to the success of its people and clients, and I want to continue to honor that commitment as I take on this new role in our firm.
"I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to contributing to the continued success of our team members and clients."
Draffin & Tucker officials said Atkins consistently exhibits leadership and initiative in groups in which he is involved. In addition to direct client services, he has served in local nonprofit organizations and industry associations, including officer roles, committee membership and general membership.
"We are excited about Matt's expanded role in our firm and the opportunities this will bring to our firm and clients," Managing Partner Jeff Wright said.
Draffin & Tucker LLP is a regional CPA and advisory firm serving the Southeastern region of the U.S. since 1948. The firm has office locations in Albany and Atlanta. More information is available at www.draffin-tucker.com.