matt elliott.jpg

Athens resident Matt Elliott has been named chief of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Conservation Section.

 Special Photo: Georgia DNR

SOCIAL CIRCLE – Athens resident Matt Elliott has been named chief of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Conservation Section.

Elliott previously served as an assistant chief in Wildlife Conservation, which is part of DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division and charged with conserving native Georgia wildlife not hunted or fished for, rare plants and the habitats these species need.

Tags