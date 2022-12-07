ATLANTA -- Georgia House Speaker Jan Jones appointed former House Majority Whip Matt Hatchett Wednesday to chair the House Appropriations Committee.
“Over his dozen years of service in the House, Chairman Hatchett has earned the trust and respect of our colleagues and brings considerable expertise to this new leadership position,” Jones, R-Milton, said. “The House takes very seriously our stewardship role in working with both the governor and the state Senate to produce a conservative budget that invests wisely for Georgia’s future. I know Chairman Hatchett will ably lead the members of the Appropriations Committee in their important work.”
Hatchett, R-Dublin, succeeds Rep. Terry England, R-Auburn, who chaired the budget-writing committee for 12 years. England did not seek re-election this year.
Hatchett, elected to the House in 2010, has served in numerous leadership roles during his tenure, including as a governor’s floor leader, majority caucus chairman and, most recently, majority caucus whip. He currently serves on the Appropriations Committee’s General Government Subcommittee and has been a member of two other appropriations subcommittees.
Hatchett received a bachelor of science degree in applied mathematics from Presbyterian College. He currently serves as director of mission enhancement for the Mercer University School of Medicine.
As House speaker pro tempore, Jones moved up to speaker last month upon the death of Speaker David Ralston. The House Republican Caucus has nominated House Majority Leader Jon Burns, R-Newington, to take the reins as speaker when the General Assembly begins the 2023 session next month.