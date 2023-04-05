mauldin jenkins.png

For the 29th year in a row, leading accounting and advisory firm Mauldin & Jenkins has been named one of Accounting Today’s Top 100 Firms for 2023.

 Special Illustration

ATLANTA — For the 29th year in a row, leading accounting and advisory firm Mauldin & Jenkins has been named one of Accounting Today’s Top 100 Firms for 2023. Coming in at number 73, the firm jumped four spots over last year’s ranking.

In addition to a Top 100 ranking, Mauldin & Jenkins was one of 12 Georgia firms to also be named one of Accounting Today’s Regional Leaders for 2023. The Southeast had the highest average firm growth rate for the year, increasing 8 percentage points over last year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags