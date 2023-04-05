ATLANTA — For the 29th year in a row, leading accounting and advisory firm Mauldin & Jenkins has been named one of Accounting Today’s Top 100 Firms for 2023. Coming in at number 73, the firm jumped four spots over last year’s ranking.
In addition to a Top 100 ranking, Mauldin & Jenkins was one of 12 Georgia firms to also be named one of Accounting Today’s Regional Leaders for 2023. The Southeast had the highest average firm growth rate for the year, increasing 8 percentage points over last year.
Multiple geographic and strategic service line acquisitions as well as increased efficiency due to new technologies are just a few of the contributing factors Managing Partner Hanson Borders credits to the firm’s significant growth over the past year.
“I am proud of the way our firm has responded to clients’ evolving needs,” Borders said. “Focusing on new avenues for growth both geographically and in industry specialization has allowed us to better align our services with our client’s values and financial goals.”
Innovations to traditional service areas also are responsible and reflect the industry’s overall transformation.
“Due to the vast number of technological advances that have emerged over the past several years, we have seen a shift in the way traditional services are performed,” Borders said. “The industry’s expansion beyond conventional accounting needs and the adoption of new technology has provided us with opportunities to broaden the scope of our services and expertise, increase efficiency, and better serve the needs of our clients.”
Mauldin & Jenkins is annually recognized as a Top 100 Certified Public Accounting firm by Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today and provides assurance, tax, and advisory services to clients. Founded in 1918, the firm serves clients in a range of industries including government, banking, health care, construction, not-for-profit, financial services, film and entertainment, private client services, and higher education. For additional information, visit mjcpa.com.