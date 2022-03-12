ALBANY — With the entry on Friday of a third candidate for the Dougherty County Commission chairman’s post, the field is set for the only competitive local race that will be on the ballot this spring.
The Rev. Lorenzo Heard qualified on Friday morning, joining incumbent Chairman Chris Cohilas, who is seeking a third term, and former commissioner member Harry James, who turned in their paperwork earlier in the week. All three are running as Democrats and will be on the May 24 ballot.
Heard said his main areas of focus would be on building quality facilities and programs for youth and housing.
“We’re at a crucial place,” he said, referencing the county’s population loss over the previous decade. “Either we go forward, or we’re going to go backward. I think we need to look at poverty. We need to expand the tax base.
“I think we need to look at how we get people to move into Albany/Dougherty County.”
Housing is a critical need, he said, not just low-income housing but affordable, new housing in an area where that need has been neglected.
“I think we needed to look at that years ago,” the candidate said.
The city and county’s recreation facilities also need to be revitalized to meet the needs of today’s young people, Heard said, with a look at creating a youth league for a sport or activity, whether it’s basketball, volleyball or swimming. Area children often travel to Atlanta or Florida to participate in such activities.
“We need to create facilities where we have positive place to go,” Heard said.
There are four Georgia House seats that include a portion of Dougherty County. In District 153, which is wholly within the county, Democrats Demetrius Love, David Sampson and Al Wynn qualified during the week. Tracy Taylor was the sole candidate on the Republican side to qualify for the seat currently held by Rep. CaMia Jackson, who is not seeking re-election, and will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the fall.
In District 151, Joyce Barlow of Albany is the sole Democrat on the ticket and will face incumbent Rep. Republican Mike Cheokas of Americus in the fall.
Incumbent District 152 state Rep. Bill Yearta, a Sylvester Republican, did not draw a challenger on either side.
In District 154, state Rep. Gerald Greene was the only Republican to qualify. John Hayes, an Albany Democrat and former county commissioner, qualified during the week and will face Greene in the November general election.
Dougherty County Commissioners Victor Edwards and Anthony Jones, both Democrats, qualified for an additional four-year term, as did Republican Commissioner Russell Gray.
Dougherty County School Board incumbents Norma Gaines-Heath, Dean Phinazee and Melissa Strother are seeking re-election and also face no opposition.
