ALBANY – Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards has announced that, due to logistical issues caused by flooding in the Dougherty County Judicial Building, child support court dates will still be held, but will be moved to the Department of Human Services Building, located at 200 W. Oglethorpe Blvd., across the street from the Albany Police Department.
Child support court cases scheduled for May 13 will be heard at the DHS Building at the same time as the recipient’s initial notice. On May 20, child support DNA testing will be conducted at the DHS Building, and on May 27, child support court cases will be heard at the DHS Building at the same time as the recipient’s initial notice.
As more information and updates are received on the status of the repairs for the Dougherty County Judicial Building, June Child Support court dates will be provided by the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office.
For questions, contact Dougherty County Social Services at (844) 694-2347
