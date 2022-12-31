ALBANY — Reflecting on eight years at the helm of the Dougherty County government, outgoing Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas recalled the good, the bad and the ugly of eight years that he admits were more exciting than he had ever anticipated.

“It was, you know, far, far different from what I’d planned,” said Cohilas, who was elected in 2016 and whose successor, Lorenzo Heard, will be sworn in on Jan. 9. “I’d originally envisioned I was going to work predominantly on the day-to-day issues you’d face, like potholes and budgets.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More News