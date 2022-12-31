ALBANY — Reflecting on eight years at the helm of the Dougherty County government, outgoing Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas recalled the good, the bad and the ugly of eight years that he admits were more exciting than he had ever anticipated.
“It was, you know, far, far different from what I’d planned,” said Cohilas, who was elected in 2016 and whose successor, Lorenzo Heard, will be sworn in on Jan. 9. “I’d originally envisioned I was going to work predominantly on the day-to-day issues you’d face, like potholes and budgets.”
Instead, over the period of less than a decade, his tenure included a deadly tornado, destructive straight-line winds, a powerful tropical storm that battered the region and a hurricane. In the final three years a pandemic ravaged the community.
“There were four presidentially declared natural disasters and a pandemic where we were the third-worst in the world” at one time, the former criminal prosecutor said.
Along with the everyday issues he’d envisioned, Cohilas’ time was spent on leading efforts to recover from those disasters and the response to the emergence of the COVID-19 virus. That included trips to the nation’s capital to lobby for money and resources.
“Some of my first term and my second term I spent most of my time dealing with disasters,” he said.
For the Atlanta-area native who came to Albany to work in the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, the experience taught him a lot about the people who live in the region. At times the opinion around the state was that Albany would not recover from the string of disasters.
“I had people tell me ‘you’re never going to do this, you’re never going to do that.’ … I rolled up my sleeves,” Cohilas said. “Overall, I’m impressed with the resiliency of this community and grateful to lead this community through some very troubling times. I’m thankful for that.”
Leaders in Washington, D.C., responded, with hundreds of millions of dollars earmarked to help the region recover. That money will help not only in immediate recovery but for years down the road, Cohilas said, including a $64.9 million allocation from the state for recovery from Hurricane Michael.
“I’m very proud of the fact we overcame four presidentially declared disasters,” he said. “We’re literally talked about around the state as a success story.”
While there have been rumors floating around — rumors that Cohilas has heard himself — there are no immediate plans for a future in politics for the outgoing chairman, although he could choose to do so in the future.
“I don’t know who started that rumor, but it’s not true,” said Cohilas, who is the father of children ages 14, 12, 9 and 8. “I’m going to take some time off from politics. I had a jam-packed eight years and I did a pretty damn good job. I’m going to take some time with my family. I’m going to coach baseball and practice law.”
While some of his agenda was derailed by the necessity of dealing with the hand dealt by nature, Cohilas pointed to some plans that came to fruition.
“I’m very proud I was able to accomplish investment and infrastructure in the Radium Springs area,” he said. “I’m thankful for the millions of dollars we were able to get, including $750,000 we were able to get from the state, for a trail all the way from Radium Springs to downtown.”
The trail project was something he spoke excitedly about as far back as 2019, when he explained it as a way for the various communities to connect and interact by bike or walking.
“The Flint River Master Plan, I think, will be an investment that will bring benefits for many, many years,” he said. “I’m thankful we operated transparently (and) the county has no debt, despite the natural disasters.
“I’m thankful we were able to give the employees a raise, the first time they’ve had a meaningful pay scale (adjustment) in 22 years. I was part of the team that brought Georgia Pacific here. That was awarded the deal of the year by Gov. (Brian) Kemp.”
One idea that Cohilas pushed, consolidation of city and county government, has not come to fruition, but it has garnered more and more talk over the past six months or so. That talk came as the two governments butted heads repeatedly over the extension of two sales tax initiatives that almost ended disastrously.
The two sides came to agreement in both instances, but Cohilas said the exercises point to the ridiculousness of having two government entities fighting over a few million dollars out of more than $200 million in anticipated revenues.
“I certainly wish we had moved closer to consolidation,” he said. “That’s why I continue to push for it. I think it’s absolutely integral. (But) there has to be political will. It also has to come from multiple sources.”
