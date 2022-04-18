ATLANTA -- The two Democratic congresswomen running against each other in Atlanta's northern suburbs have plenty of money to wage their campaigns heading into the final stretch.
U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath raised $790,640 during the first quarter of this year, bringing her total for the campaign to more than $3.9 million, according to a report filed with the Federal Election Commission.
Her opponent in the May 24 Democratic primary in Georgia's 7th Congressional District, Carolyn Bourdeaux, raised $591,541 in January, February and March, giving her a total for the campaign of just more than $3 million.
Bourdeaux has represented the Gwinnett County-based 7th Congressional District for the past two years. McBath was elected in the 6th District in 2018 but decided to run in the 7th District this year after Republicans in the General Assembly redrew the 6th District map to heavily favor the GOP.
Both candidates are stressing the grassroots nature of their campaigns. McBath received 94% of her campaign contributions during the first quarter from individual donors who gave $250 or less, while 78% of Bourdeaux's individual contributions were for less than $200.
Neither has accepted contributions from corporate political action committees.
McBath still had more than $2.85 million remaining in her campaign war chest at the end of last month, compared to about $2.1 million for Bourdeaux.
While five Republicans are running in the heavily Democratic district, none had raised $100,000 through March 31. The leading GOP candidate in fundraising, Mark Gonsalves, had brought in $74,983 through the first quarter.
Other Republicans in the race include Mary West, YG Nyghtstorm, Lisa McCoy and Michael Corbin.
The 7th Congressional District includes most of Gwinnett County and the Johns Creek area of Fulton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.