McCarthy makes plea for Republicans to back debt ceiling plan

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, here in Washington, DC, on March 10, made a plea to House Republicans during a closed-door meeting Tuesday to back his debt ceiling plan.

 Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters/File

Speaker Kevin McCarthy made a plea to House Republicans during a closed-door meeting Tuesday morning to back his debt ceiling plan, telling them that although it doesn't have to include everything they want, it will help get him to the negotiating table.

McCarthy also told members that once he is at the table, he can push for other policy provisions down the road, according to multiple sources in the room, underscoring the idea that leadership sees the GOP-only plan as purely a way to strengthen their hand at the negotiating table.

CNN's Manu Raju contributed.

0
0
0
0
0