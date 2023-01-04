mccarthy.jpeg

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has so far been rejected in his efforts to claim the U.S, House Speaker position.

 Photo via Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — Republican control of the U.S. House got off to a rocky start Tuesday when the party was unable to decide who should become speaker amid a sharp disagreement within the party’s more conservative faction.

California Rep. Kevin McCarthy didn’t clinch the backing of the 218 lawmakers he needed to become the head of the chamber during the first three rounds of ballots, marking the first time in a century the speaker’s election went to multiple ballots.

