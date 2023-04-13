McConnell will return to Senate Monday

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, seen here in May of 2022, will return to the Senate on Monday following an absence as he recovered from a fall, the Kentucky Republican said on April 13.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will return to the Senate on Monday following an absence as he recovered from a fall, the Kentucky Republican said Thursday.

"I am looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday. We've got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people," he tweeted.

