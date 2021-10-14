CHICAGO — Past or present, everyone knows an exceptional educator. They inspire and champion the next generation, and over the last year, they have stepped up to support their communities, both inside and outside the classroom. for that reason, McDonald’s is making school day mornings a little brighter for educators and showing its appreciation with a free breakfast Thank You Meal.
“Together with our owner/operators, we're proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes,” Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, said in a news release. “We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and health care workers last year, and now, with educators going above and beyond, we're excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald's can.”
All educators -- such as teachers, administrators and school staff -- can simply head to their local participating McDonald’s during breakfast hours from through Friday and show a valid work ID for a free breakfast, on McDonald's. The Thank You Meals will be served in a classic Happy Meal box filled with an entrée breakfast sandwich, Hash Browns and a beverage. Sandwich choices include an Egg McMuffin, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or a Sausage Biscuit. Beverage options include a medium McCafé, hot or iced coffee, or a medium soft drink.
McDonald’s franchisees have supported educators in the local neighborhoods they own and operate their restaurants for decades, including initiatives like McTeachers’ Night, coordinating food drops at educators’ homes after school, and free meals during the pandemic. Taking its support of educators national through our Thank You Meal program will allow even more educators to be recognized and, officials say, is just a small token of our appreciation.
“As a former teacher, this Thank You Meal means the world to me, and I know it will touch my customers and my employees,” Stefanie Cabrera Bentancourt, a McDonald’s owner/operator based in Miami, said. “Educators are the backbone of our communities. They’ve done so much for us, and it’s an honor to join my fellow owner/operators across the country to celebrate them.”
To make sure educators feel recognized and appreciated, McDonald's is inviting everyone to honor a special educator in their life. Whether a kid's favorite teacher, or an educator making a difference in local communities or who has impacted individuals' lives, anyone can share how they are inspired by using #ThankYouMeal on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram, now through Friday. From spotlighting the most heartfelt thank-yous on its social channels, to local owner/operators surprising teachers with a breakfast delivery to their school, McDonald's will celebrate select educators across the county in big and small ways.
McDonald’s has a long history of supporting the local neighborhoods its restaurants call home -- from offering free meals, supplies and financial assistance around natural disasters, to recognizing those who make communities a better place each and every day.
