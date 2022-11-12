MCLB-ALBANY — It was a happy 247th birthday for the U.S. Marine Corps this week, and at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany, the big day was celebrated with the traditional cake-cutting ceremony.

“As we celebrate the 247th anniversary of our Corps’ founding, we reflect on nearly 2 1/2 centuries of exceptional prowess, while also taking objective stock of where we are today and how we will prepare for future battlefields,” Gen. David H. Berger, the Marine Corps commandant, said in a statement. “Our birthday provides us a chance to focus on the one thing common to our success in the past, present and future: the individual Marine. Victories are not won because of technology or equipment, but because of our Marines.”

