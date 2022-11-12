MCLB-ALBANY — It was a happy 247th birthday for the U.S. Marine Corps this week, and at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany, the big day was celebrated with the traditional cake-cutting ceremony.
“As we celebrate the 247th anniversary of our Corps’ founding, we reflect on nearly 2 1/2 centuries of exceptional prowess, while also taking objective stock of where we are today and how we will prepare for future battlefields,” Gen. David H. Berger, the Marine Corps commandant, said in a statement. “Our birthday provides us a chance to focus on the one thing common to our success in the past, present and future: the individual Marine. Victories are not won because of technology or equipment, but because of our Marines.”
Through their courage and tenacity beginning with the American Revolution and spanning two world wars, to the latest conflicts in the Middle East, Marines “have consistently earned a reputation as the world’s elite fighting force. We inherit and take pride in this reputation, evolved over time by Marines acquitting themselves with honor and distinction on every battlefield in every clime and place,” the commandant said.
“Battlefields change, and Marines have always adapted to the environment and the changing character of war, but the reason we fight and win is immutable. It’s the individual warfighters and their love for each other that makes our corps as formidable a force today as it has been for the past 247 years. It’s our ethos and our unapologetic resolve to be the most capable and lethal fighting force that sets us apart from the rest.”
The Thursday ceremony at MCLB-Albany also included a uniform pageant showcasing the various uniforms worn by Marines over the corps’ nearly 250-year history.
This is the 101st birthday since Gen. John A. Lejeune ordered the commemoration of the Marine Corps birthday on Nov. 1, 1921.