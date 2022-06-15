Col Wilfred Rivera, left, passes the flag to Col. Kirk Spangenberg during a Wednesday change of command ceremony for the Marine Corps Maintenance Command division aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany.
MCLB-ALBANY – Col. Wilfred Rivera gave up the "best job he’s had" while serving in the U.S. Marines on Wednesday, passing the flag to Col. Kirk Spangenberg, his replacement as commander of Marine Depot Maintenance Command in Albany.
The change of command took place in front of bleachers filled with civilian Marine employees who are the bulk of the work force at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany and was watched by those at its sister base in Barstow, Calif. Maj. Gen. Joseph Shrader, commanding general of Marine Corps Logistics Command, presided over the ceremony.
“We’re going to miss him,” MCLB-Albany Commander Col. Michael Fitzgerald said during an interview following the ceremony. “He’s a good partner. He and I would share ideas. I’d say, ‘What do you need from me to make it happen?’”
Spangenberg described his predecessor as a visionary whose work makes his new job easier.
“I’ll just be continuing to follow that record of excellence,” he said during an interview with the media. “There’s a lot of modernization going on. We’re going after more of the electronic workload. There’s definitely a lot of new things coming as we move into the future.”
For Rivera, who was appointed as a logistics officer in 1996, the next stop is the Pentagon, where he will serve as chief of staff for Marine Corps Installation Command.
“I am giving up my best job since I’ve been in the Marines,” he said during an interview following the ceremony. “My biggest thing is the civilian Marines in Albany and Barstow, California, are just as qualified as (enlisted) Marines. Many Marines don’t get an opportunity to work with civilian Marines. To have had over 2,000 civilian Marines and only a squad of (12) Marines was one of the most rewarding things in my career.”
He described the work of civilian workers here as “world class.”
For Billy Potts, a worker in the base’s body shop, the ceremony was a good morning. Potts spent 13 years as a Marine and has an additional 29 years at MCLB-Albany, where he inspects shipments before they are sent out.
“It was really fitting, the ceremony,” he said. “They did a great job.”
