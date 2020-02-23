MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE-Albany – Base officials here are scheduled to host the installation's annual Black History Month program at the Base Chapel on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
The event is free and open to anyone with base access.
MCLB-Albany's 2020 Black History Month theme is "Honoring the Past, Securing the Future." African-Americans have been involved in moving our nation forward since its founding and have offered their selfless service in numerous fields of endeavor and demonstrated tremendous loyalty, ingenuity, leadership and heroism despite many hardships and obstacles, a news release from the base said.
Within the Marine Corps, the Montford Point Marines breached the path upon which today's Marines tread, and the African-American Marines of today continue to broaden and deepen that path.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.