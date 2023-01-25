Georgia judge hears arguments on releasing grand jury report on Trump and the 2020 election aftermath

Fulton County Judge Robert C. McBurney

ATLANTA -- A lawyer for a coalition of media outlets has asked a Fulton County judge to release the final report of a special purpose grand jury that investigated then-President Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

“There is genuine public interest in what these grand jurors found,” Thomas Clyde told Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney during a 90-minute hearing.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News