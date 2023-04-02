Media organizations, including CNN, seek unsealing of Trump indictment and ask to broadcast Tuesday proceedings

Several media outlets, including CNN, have asked a New York judge to unseal the grand jury indictment against former President Donald Trump. The news organizations are also asking for permission to broadcast Trump's expected appearance in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday for his arraignment on the charges.

 Anna Moneymaker/Pool/Getty Images

Several media outlets, including CNN, have asked a New York judge to unseal the grand jury indictment against former President Donald Trump. The news organizations are also asking for permission to broadcast Trump's expected appearance in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday for his arraignment on the charges.

In their letter Friday seeking to make the indictment public, the media outlets told Judge Juan Merchan -- who is slated to preside over the historic proceedings -- that "the right of access is at its zenith when applied to the first ever indictment of a former U.S. president."

CNN's Lauren DelValle contributed to this report.

Tags