ATLANTA — The Medical Association of Georgia will develop recommendations for the General Assembly Georgia Cannabis Commission and the medical cannabis industry that will be formed in the coming months to ensure that applicable patients have access to low-THC/CBD oil that is safe to use.
Georgians who have a physician certify that they have one or more medical conditions covered by state law and obtain a "Low THC Oil Registry" card from the Georgia Department of Public Health can possess up to 20 fluid ounces of low THC/CBD (cannabidiol) extracts oil “containing not more than five percent THC and an amount of CBD equal to or greater than the amount of THC.”
“MAG’s focus, here, is to ensure that patients have the peace of mind knowing they have access to low-THC/CBD products that come from a safe and reputable source — through the product’s entire life cycle,” MAG President Dr. Andrew Reisman said. “And keep in mind that MAG opposes the use of marijuana for recreational purposes.”
MAG recently hosted a "Physicians’ Medical Cannabis Summit" sponsored by companies that are interested in securing one of six cultivation and manufacturing licenses that will be issued in Georgia including Curaleaf, Georgia Atlas, Surterra Wellness and Trulieve.
The event addressed Georgia’s medical cannabis use and cultivation laws, what physicians need to do to “certify” that a patient has one of the conditions that are covered by Georgia’s low-THC oil laws and what low-THC oil producers are doing to ensure patient safety. It also featured a talk by chemist Jeremy Applen, who performs quality tests for U.S. cannabis producers.
Reisman said MAG will form a member task force to study the issue as a first step.