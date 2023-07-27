MedicalCannabis.jpeg

One of the two medical cannabis manufacturing companies awarded licenses to operate in Georgia thus far has opened its first dispensary during a dedication ceremony in Pooler.

 Special Photo/MDJ/MDJ

ATLANTA — One of the two medical cannabis manufacturing companies awarded licenses to operate in Georgia thus far has opened its first dispensary during a dedication ceremony in Pooler.

Botanical Sciences began growing marijuana earlier this year and converting the leafy crop into low-THC cannabis oil at a plant in Glennville.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0