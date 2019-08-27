ALBANY — Dr. Koosh Desai, an internist who graduated from Medical College of Georgia in 2016 after doing his last two years at the Albany-based MCG Southwest Campus, is returning to the campus as an official member of the team.
Desai is helping to implement a new rotation system for students. He is splitting his time between Augusta and Albany for now, but will soon be based out of Albany.
In addition to his work with MCG, he is taking shifts at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Desai, who grew up in Columbus, is the son of a physician. He went to MCG after graduating from the University of Georgia, eventually coming to the Southwest Campus.
“I liked it a lot, so I stayed,” he said.
He went on to complete his residency in internal medicine in Augusta, and has been recruited to come back to Albany in September.
The new rotation system allows for a student to spend one day a week with a different specialist. The traditional track, rather, puts students with a single physician for one month before moving on to the next specialty.
After that month, it is not unusual for students to not see that physician again. This can make it more difficult to develop a student-advisor relationship.
“This will foster relationships in a way we could not before,” Desai said. “It helps students develop relationships with physicians they are with.
“(The physician) can be someone you can rely on to help with your career.”
At the same time, Desai is teaching students through lecture and mentorship.
His expectation is that those who use the new rotation system will take a couple of months to adjust. In the end though, it affords the opportunity for students to develop a relationship with more of the faculty members.
“They can advise you when you choose a specialty path,” Desai said. “This is only one offering; students can choose to be in this integrated curriculum.
“They can still pick the standard (rotation).”
This takes place as MCG develops a three-year track, shortening medical school to three years for students who promise to go into primary care and serve an underserved area of the state.
What drew Desai to Albany in the first place was the people, which had an influence in his decision to return.
“For me, it was the people,” he said. “The hospitality; everyone is so kind.
“The other physicians and staff are inviting. It is like they want you to come back.”
While the new rotation system exposing students to so many specialties over a shorter period can be overwhelming, Desai’s expectation is that it has a positive impact in the long run.
While coming full circle, he is also looking to pay it forward.
“I want to make sure the students have as good if not better experience than I did,” he said. “(With exposure to more specialties), you feel more prepared. You don’t have just one specialty; you are comfortable with more.
“It prepares them to look at the patient from the holistic approach.”
In a rural area like southwest Georgia where physician access is more limited and health outcomes are usually poorer, young doctors often need a wider skill set anyway.
“In Albany, they may have a broader scope of practice,” Desai said. “They get a lot of different exposure to different aspects of medicine.”
Desai did not expect to come back in this way, but he said he looks forward to the work ahead of him.
“I can hopefully have an impact on the next generation of physicians,” he said. “I did not anticipate it, but I am glad I am doing it.”
He also expects to take part in the bus tour that brings second-year MCG students to the institution’s satellite campuses, during which he will promote the Albany campus.
There is even potential to make Albany his permanent home.
“I am just excited to come back and be part of the team again,” Desai said.