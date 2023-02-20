phoebe ceo award.jpg

Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner, left, receives the Medical College of Georgia's Community Advocacy Award from MCG Southwest Campus Associate Dean Dr. Doug Patten.

 Special Photo: MCG

AUGUSTA – The president and CEO of the hospital that has long served as the primary educational partner for the Medical College of Georgia’s first regional campus, the Southwest Campus in Albany, and an MCG alumna who oversees nearly 600 residents and fellows in 50 residency programs at her alma mater and its primary teaching affiliate Augusta University Health have been honored by MCG Dean David Hess.

Scott Steiner, who has led Phoebe Putney Health System since 2019, received the Community Advocacy Award, and Dr. Natasha Savage, a 2007 graduate who serves as senior associate dean of graduate medical education and designated institutional official, received the Professionalism Award at Hess’ State of the College Address.

Recommended for you

Tags