MOULTRIE – For Leesburg native Dallas Greene, the decision to attend medical school in Southwest Georgia was an easy one.
Greene, a 2015 Lee County High School graduate, was a member of the inaugural class at the soon-to-open Philadelphia College of Medicine who gathered Thursday to take a tour of the $30 million facility. Classes start in August, and Gov. Brian Kemp will attend an Aug. 6 groundbreaking at the campus.
Greene said he likes the PCOM South Georgia mission to improve health care in the region and train doctors who will stay in the area. Students from Doerun and Moultrie are also among the first 55 who will received their medical education at the campus.
“I know how much it means to people in this area to know they took the initiative to provide health care to people in rural areas,” said Greene, who did his undergraduate studies at the University of Georgia. “I’m really excited because I know how much it means to people.”
As workers put finishing touches — including installing hurricane windows in part of the building designated as the safe zone for storms — Greene and his fellow classmates walked through the 75,000-square-foot facility located on Tallakos Road on 31.7 acres of land, dotted with pine trees, that were donated by a local family.
A walk through the building indicates PCOM is serious. The tour included a visit to a room where cadavers lay on tables. The air in the room is constantly recycled, 20 times per hour.
The facility also includes a full operating room, an obstetrics area and a medical office with exam rooms where students will practice on volunteers who will present with symptoms of various ailments.
“The facility is state of the art,” Greene said. “A lot of people wouldn’t expect something like this in this area. They’ve actually taken the initiative and done it.”
PCOM, with more than 100 years in training physicians in osteopathic medicine, also operates a Suwanee campus. Over the upcoming years, it will bring in a new class to Moultrie each August.
Students will perform their residencies at five area partner health care providers: Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville, Colquitt Regional Medical Center in Moultrie, South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta and Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton.
In addition to improving health care in the region, Greene said he hopes the facility will inspire young people by making them realize they can pursue a career in health care, and can do it locally.
“I’m hoping it will encourage kids from this area to go into the medical field,” he said. “I’m really hoping it encourages people to pursue a career in osteopathic medicine.”