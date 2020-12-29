MOULTRIE — A group of 59 students, including one Albany native, reached a significant milestone in their careers at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine during a recent ceremony signifying their entrance into the medical field.
The first-year students attended an online virtual ceremony for the right of passage, a tradition marking the transition from student to clinician.
Evelyn Faith White, an Albany native and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College graduate, said she feels a sense of gratitude and achievement for making it this far in the journey to becoming a physician.
“I am filled with an attitude of excitement and adventure, because as a student of the medical profession I am just at the beginning of gaining experience, sharpening my skills, and learning the information that will enable me to be an excellent physician,” she said. “The white coat symbolizes my hopes, dreams, and the struggle it took to get to this point in my medical education. It reminds me that when we work hard to acquire knowledge, expertise, and understanding it is never wasted.”
Dr. William Carver III, dean and chief academic officer of PCOM South Georgia, explained the history behind the ceremony in an address to the students.
“Until recent times, awarding this coat happened upon completion of medical school training and the beginning of internship,” he said. “Today, many medical schools, including PCOM, have embraced the idea that you are physicians from day one. Though your path remains long and your learning immense, you have reached the first milestone toward the end goal to become a healer, a physician.”
The white coat donned by the students is a statement that they are willing to accept the life-long responsibilities of being a physician, he said.
“(That entails) lifelong learning, respect to those entrusted to our care, often at the expense of times with our families and personal desires, striving to always do our best, and last but not least, holding ourselves to a standard of practice and ethics beyond reproach,” Carver said.
Another south Georgian among the group, said she was excited and grateful for the opportunity she has.
“Receiving my white coat immediately gave me the excitement of knowing I’d made it to medical school while also reminding me of the long journey that lies ahead,” she said. “I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and mentors, and I am humbled to carry the responsibility of wearing a white coat and becoming a physician.
“My white coat reminds me of my mission to serve the communities of south Georgia both now and in the future, and I am grateful to be here at PCOM South Georgia!”
The medical college also has a campus in Suwanee, and the Moultrie addition, in its second year of operation, is part of a commitment to train doctors in rural areas with the hope they will establish practices in rural locations.
It offers a full four-year medical program leading to the doctor of osteopathic medicine degree and a master of science in biomedical sciences degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.