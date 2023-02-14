Most people learn about "the birds and the bees" when they're young, but sex in the animal kingdom is not for the faint of heart.

For every peacock fanning out its dazzling feathers to attract a peahen, there's another creature doing something strange, or downright deadly, in the name of passing down its genes.

Kate Golembiewski is a freelance science writer based in Chicago who geeks out about zoology, thermodynamics and death. She hosts the comedy talk show "A Scientist Walks Into a Bar."

