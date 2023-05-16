chapman.jpg

Dan Chapman will be the Georgia Writers Museum’s “Meet the Author” presenter on June 6.

 Special Photo

EATONTON — John Muir set out on foot in 1867 to explore the botanical wonders of the South, keeping a detailed journal of his adventures from Kentucky to Florida. One hundred and fifty years later, veteran Atlanta reporter Dan Chapman recreated Muir’s journey to see how nature has fared since Muir’s time.

Chapman seeks to discover how Southerners might balance surging population growth with protecting the natural beauty Muir found so special. The result is a riveting book as exciting as James Dickey’s “Deliverance” and as expressive as Ernest Hemingway’s “The Old Man and the Sea.”

