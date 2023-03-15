A plant-eating sauropod that lumbered around what's now China some 162 million years ago had a neck that was about 10 feet longer than a typical school bus — and the longest of any known dinosaur.

The creature's 49.5-foot-long (15.1-meter) neck would have allowed it to stand in one spot and hoover up the surrounding vegetation — maximizing the amount of food it consumed while conserving energy.

