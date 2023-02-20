Kris He walked into Arcadia Firearm & Safety in Arcadia, California, three days after his gun license became official.

The 22-year-old immigrant from mainland China walked past a Trump flag, past the rifles, and headed to the glass case displaying handguns. He didn't grow up around guns, but after seeing the gun store's website in Chinese, he hoped owner David Liu would answer some of his questions.

