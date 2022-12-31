Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 31, 2022 @ 6:40 am
There was no jackpot winner in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, which means the top prize will rise to an estimated $785 million dollars on Tuesday night.
The numbers drawn Friday were 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 and the Mega Ball was 7.
One player in Ohio matched the five white balls Friday night, taking home a $1 million prize.
The game's top prize of $1.537 billion was won in 2018, and in July 2022, a winner in Illinois picked all six numbers for $1.337 billion.
Tuesday's jackpot would be the fourth-largest in the game's history.
A winner choosing annuity payments over 29 years would receive $785 million, while a winner choosing the cash option would receive $395 million, according to lottery officials.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
