The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $1.35 billion -- the second-largest in the lottery's history -- after no winner snagged the big prize in Tuesday night's drawing, officials said.

That's a boost from Tuesday's jackpot of $1.1 billion, which saw no tickets match all six winning numbers of 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and the Mega Ball 9.

CNN's Chris Boyette contributed to this report.

