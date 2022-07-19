Mega Millions jackpot soars to $555 million ahead of latest drawing

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: July 19, 2022 @ 11:54 pm
The Mega Millions jackpot topped $550 million ahead of July 19's drawing.
The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $555 million ahead of Tuesday's drawing, making it the fifth largest in the lottery's history.
Strong ticket sales helped push the prize to its historical rank, which is about $317 million in cash, according to the lottery's website.
The winning numbers were 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 plus the gold Mega Ball 25, according to the lottery's website. The next drawing will be on Friday, July 22.
The jackpot had been $480 million last Friday, the 10th largest in Mega Millions' history at about $276 million in cash.
A $20 million jackpot was won on April 15, and since then there have been more than 15.5 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 25 worth $1 million or more, according to the lottery.
Three other jackpots have been won this year -- a $426 million prize in California on January 28, a $128 million jackpot in New York on March 8, and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12.
