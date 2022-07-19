Mega Millions jackpot soars to $555 million ahead of latest drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot topped $550 million ahead of July 19's drawing.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $555 million ahead of Tuesday's drawing, making it the fifth largest in the lottery's history.

Strong ticket sales helped push the prize to its historical rank, which is about $317 million in cash, according to the lottery's website.

