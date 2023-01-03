Mega Millions jackpot soars to $785 million for Tuesday night's drawing. These are your odds of winning

A customer purchases a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven store on January 22, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

If your New Year's goals include buying 2,616 castles or 1,520 high-end Ferraris for you and your closest friends, Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot could make your dreams a reality.

OK, probably not. Your odds of winning the grand prize is 1 in 302,575,350.

