Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 2:16 pm
If your New Year's goals include buying 2,616 castles or 1,520 Ferraris for you and your closest friends, Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot could make your dreams a reality.
OK, probably not. Your odds of winning the grand prize is 1 in 302,575,350.
But the estimated $785 million jackpot is among the biggest in Mega Millions history. The winning numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday.
The largest jackpot in history was $1.537 billion, scored by one outrageously lucky winner in 2018.
If a single winner hits the jackpot Tuesday, they could get their $785 million by choosing annuity payments over 29 years, lottery officials said.
But a winner who wants their avalanche of cash immediately can choose the cash option of $395 million.
