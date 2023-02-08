Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will be deposed as part of a defamation case brought against the duchess in the United States by her half-sister, Samantha Markle, a Florida judge ruled on Tuesday.

Markle is suing Meghan for "defamation and injurious falsehood" following the couple's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Britain's PA Media news agency reported after obtaining legal documents of the case.

