(CNN) — A mountain guide found the body of a man believed to have died more than 20 years ago on a glacier in Austria, police announced on Tuesday.

The guide discovered the body on Friday on East Tyrol’s Schlatenkees glacier at an altitude of approximately 2,900 meters (9,500 feet) and notified police, who recovered it by helicopter.

CNN’s Claudia Otto contributed to this report.

