An member of a neo-Nazi group was arrested Friday after attempting to burn down a church in Ohio that was planning to host a drag show event, according to court documents.

Aimenn D. Penny, 20, of Alliance, Ohio, has been charged in the U.S. District Court in Cleveland with one count of malicious use of explosive materials and one count of possessing a destructive device, according to a criminal complaint.

Samantha Beech and Celina Tebor contributed to this story.

