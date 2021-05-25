ALBANY -- The return of warmer weather means getting back outdoors, but health officials are reminding residents not to have that hot dog at a cookout with a side of West Nile virus.
A pile of tires such as the one discovered by city officials during a recent walk through an Albany neighborhood presents an obvious fire hazard, but they also can be a breeding ground for biting insects.
Mosquitoes also present a disease threat, being a carrier of the West Nile and Zika viruses. And tires or any container that can hold standing water present opportunity for the pests that are becoming active with the warmer weather.
“Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and in Georgia, the beginning of mosquito season,” James C. Davis, environmental health county manager for the Dougherty County Health Department, said in an email statement. “Avoiding mosquito bites protects you and your family from mosquito-borne illness and helps prevent the spread of mosquito-borne illness in Georgia.”
Cans, flower pots, wading pools, clogged rain gutters and birdbaths are other containers that hold standing water where mosquito larvae can mature into adults.
“All it takes is a bottle cap” of water, Davis said.
West Nile has been transmitted by mosquitoes throughout the state, and in extreme cases can cause severe illness or death. Symptoms include headache, fever, neck discomfort, muscle and joint aches, swollen lymph nodes and a rash.
While there have been no known cases of the Zika virus transmitted by mosquitoes in Georgia, it is present in some other Southern states, and there have been more than 100 travel-related cases since January 2016, according to Davis. Zika can cause fever, rash, joint pain and conjunctivitis, or red eyes, and other symptoms including muscle pain and headache.
Mosquitoes also can transmit heartworms to dogs.
Residents can minimize their risk of being bitten by mosquitoes by making sure their yards are free of containers that can hold standing water.
In addition, health officials recommend that individuals limit time spent outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active. Long sleeves and pants provide additional protection.
Other recommendations include using an insect repellent containing DEET, making sure that doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly, and fixing torn or damaged window screens.
