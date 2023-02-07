Seven additional Memphis police officers are facing discipline in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death, City Attorney Jessica Sink told CNN's Nick Valencia on Tuesday.

The officers will receive an internal "statement of charges," a document notifying them of policy violations, which is then followed by a hearing and a written decision, Sink said.

Recommended for you

CNN's Mark Morales and Pamela Kirkland contributed to this report.

Tags

More News