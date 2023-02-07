The Memphis City Council is set to discuss nearly a dozen public safety proposals and departmental reforms with the police chief and fire chief on Tuesday morning at the council's first public hearing since the release of disturbing video showing the police beating of Tyre Nichols.

The council's Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee will take up 11 proposals in all, including an ordinance to establish a procedure for an independent review of police training; an ordinance to clarify "appropriate" ways of conducting traffic stops; an ordinance to require police only to make traffic stops with marked cars; and a presentation on a civilian law enforcement review board, according to an online agenda.

