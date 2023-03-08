Officials in Memphis are expected Wednesday to release about 20 more hours of video relating to January's deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols -- as well as some records of the city's now-finished internal probe into 13 police officers and four fire department personnel, a Memphis official said.

The anticipated release comes a day after the official revealed that a seventh police officer has been fired and others were suspended or left the force after the brutal encounter in the western Tennessee city. Previously, authorities said six officers were fired, five of whom have been criminally charged.

CNN's Pamela Kirkland, Shimon Prokupecz and Nick Valencia contributed to this report.

