Memphis police are searching for a schoolteacher they say was abducted while she was out on a jog Friday morning.

Eliza "Liza" Fletcher, 34, was jogging around 4:30 a.m. when an unidentified person approached her, police said. She was forced into a mid-sized dark SUV and taken from the scene, police said. The "vehicle of interest" in the abduction was found Saturday, according to police.

Recommended for you

CNN's Laura James contributed to this report.

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.