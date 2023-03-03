Memphis Fire EMT Robert Long testified in front of the Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board on Friday that Memphis Police officers were "impeding patient care" after he and Advanced Emergency Medical Technician JaMichael Sandridge arrived to find Tyre Nichols sitting on the ground, propped up against a police car on January 7.

"MPD is leaning over the patient in his face, saying loudly that the patient is not going anywhere and that they are not going to uncuff him, impeding patient care," Long said.

