Memphis police officer took photos of brutally beaten Tyre Nichols and shared one with others, documents show

From top left, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Demetrius Haley. From bottom left, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean.

 Shelby County Criminal Justice System

After five Memphis police officers brutally beat Tyre Nichols last month, one officer took two cell phone photos of the visibly injured 29-year-old Black man and texted one image to at least five people, newly revealed internal police department documents show.

Demetrius Haley -- one of five officers fired and charged with murder in Nichols' death -- admitted that he texted a photo to two other Memphis officers and a "female acquaintance," among others, according to the documents, published online by CNN affiliate WMC.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Nick Valencia, Melissa Alonso, Andy Rose, Pamela Kirkland, Christina Maxouris and Mark Morales contributed to this report.

