A day after the public release of video showing the horrific police beating of Tyre Nichols, the Memphis police department announced it is permanently deactivating the unit some of the involved officers belonged to.

The SCORPION unit, launched in 2021, was tasked with tackling rising crime in the city, but has been heavily criticized in the aftermath of the 29-year-old man's killing. Nichols was brutally beaten on January 7 after a traffic stop. He required hospitalization and died on January 10.

CNN's Mark Morales, Sharif Paget, Shimon Prokupecz, Hannah Sarisohn, John Bonifield, Elizabeth Hartfield and Mary Kay Mallonee contributed to this report.

