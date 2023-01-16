The Memphis Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have launched investigations into the action of officers involved in a traffic stop arrest of a man who later died and plan to take "immediate and appropriate action" against them, according to a release from the city.

On January 8, the police department announced officers pulled over a motorist for reckless driving the previous day. "As officers approached the driver of the vehicle, a confrontation occurred and the suspect fled the scene on foot," officials said in a statement posted on social media.

Recommended for you

CNN's Steve Almasy contributed to this report.

Tags