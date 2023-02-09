Memphis prosecutors will review all cases involving the officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death

From top left, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Demetrius Haley. From bottom left, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean

 Shelby County Criminal Justice System

Prosecutors in Memphis, Tennessee, will review all cases that involved the five officers charged in the brutal beating death of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop, the district attorney's office said, as newly released documents show a sixth officer involved in the encounter lied in his statements to investigators.

"The office will review all prior cases -- closed and pending," Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy said in a statement.

CNN's Nick Valencia, Elizabeth Wolfe, Eric Levenson, Mark Morales, Curt Devine, Paul P. Murphy, Casey Tolan, Scott Glover, Jamiel Lynch, Steve Almasy, Melissa Alsonso, Holly Yan and Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.

Tags