Memphis sends Justin J. Pearson back to the Tennessee House days after GOP lawmakers ousted him

Ousted Justin J. Pearson could soon return to GOP-controlled Tennessee House of Representatives, as officials on Wednesday weigh whether to appoint him as an interim representative.

The Shelby County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday voted to confirm the reappointment of Justin J. Pearson to the Tennessee House of Representatives, sending him back to fill the House District 86 seat as an interim representative.

The vote to return Pearson to his seat -- vacated last Thursday when the GOP-dominated chamber expelled the state representative after he and two other Democrats called for gun reform on the chamber floor -- came after the board voted to suspend a rule that would have required a waiting period between his nomination and confirmation.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the day of the vote to reappoint Pearson. It was Wednesday.

