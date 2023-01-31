Memphis moved quickly to shut down its SCORPION unit when five members of the squad were charged with murder for beating Tyre Nichols after stopping him for an alleged traffic violation. But across other major American cities, such teams remain common.

From New York to Atlanta to Los Angeles, these so-called elite units have been involved in their own scandals where citizens have been harassed, abused and even killed needlessly. But even where they have been disbanded, they appear to be making a comeback.

