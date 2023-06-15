mended hearts.jpg

LEESBURG -- The Mended Hearts Inc. will celebrate its new International Headquarters and Resource Center location Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Lee County Chamber of Commerce.

MHI relocated its international headquarters to Leesburg in February of this year. The new office is located at 1579 U.S. Highway 19. 

