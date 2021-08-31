ATHENS — As a plant science and biotechnology major at Fort Valley State University, Makayla Mitchell knew she wanted to get research experience outside of her home institution. She found that opportunity in the University of Georgia’s Research and Extension Experiences for Undergraduates program in Crop Genetics and Genomics at the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.
Thanks in part to participation in the program, Mitchell is now a graduate student in Professor Melissa Mitchum’s lab in UGA’s Department of Plant Pathology.
Mitchell said she loves the work she is doing on soybean cyst nematodes and non-host resistance mechanisms, examining the cyst nematode’s ability to reproduce in tomato crops and investigating how to address the pest’s potentially devastating economic effects. Mitchum has been a supportive advisor, allowing Mitchell to develop her research according to her own interests, she said.
“When approached about possible research projects, I was very up-front with my professor about what type of research I would like to conduct,” Mitchell said. “Dr. Mitchum was interested in some previous work that I completed at Michigan State University, but I informed her that I would like to go in a different direction. It was not what she would have chosen for me, but she helped me create the research project that I really wanted to do. I really appreciate her for actually listening to what I wanted to do as a student for my research, because it is ultimately the work of her lab.”
Marin Brewer, an associate professor in the Department of Plant Pathology, serves as the coordinator of the REEU program in Crop Genetics and Genomics, which has a strong emphasis on recruiting underrepresented students.
“The more people we can bring in that represent diverse backgrounds, the more opportunity that creates for people who otherwise would not see themselves in plant sciences and who will feel more comfortable pursuing it,” Brewer said.
The only requirement for the REEU program is that applicants be undergraduate students; however, recruitment efforts for students from outside of UGA are focused on universities around the country that have larger populations of underrepresented students. The program usually includes four UGA students and six students from other institutions, all housed and working together to learn about students from different places and backgrounds.
For Mitchell, working with Shavannor Smith, a UGA associate professor and graduate coordinator in the Department of Plant Pathology, has been vital to her success both in the program and in pursuing her master’s degree at UGA.
“Working with Dr. Smith was my first experience in a lab, and seeing her drive and the pride she puts into her work was inspiring,” said Mitchell, who has maintained a close relationship with Smith during her graduate studies. “Seeing someone who looked like me in that position gave me perspective on where I could go from where I was. She is very instrumental in my success. I still go to her about anything and everything, no matter how small, and she always provides encouragement in my personal, professional and academic life.”
Smith said Mitchell’s performance in the program was “phenomenal,” and that she is a perfect example of the program’s goal.
“The idea is to bring students in and let them develop leadership skills, and for faculty to help the students decide what they want to do and discover what they are interested in,” Smith said.
Smith’s own path into agricultural science was indirect. As a pre-med undergraduate at Tennessee State University, a historically black university in Nashville, Tenn., Smith said she enjoyed her courses but didn’t feel connected to the medical field after an internship. Then she took a genetics course taught by geneticist Lewis Myles who offered his students an undergraduate research opportunity in his lab — if they had an A in his class.
Smith was an A student with an interest in research, so she inquired about the lab position.
“We want every student to stay and we want them to be successful, so creating an inclusive and equitable environment that allows students from underrepresented groups to be successful is the goal,” explained Smith.
After earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Tennessee State, Smith went on to Kansas State University to pursue her doctoral degree in genetics.
“That was a real challenge because I was the only African American in the department,” she said. “The key is — and what I always tell my students — finding a great mentor. I had a great opportunity to work with Scot Hulbert — he recruited me to his lab and he was the first to address the importance of having an African American female in agriculture. It’s important to be able to speak with students candidly about the challenges, then put things in place for them to be able to develop and overcome those challenges.”
Smith said her mentor influenced her own teaching and mentorship style.
“He pushed me out of my comfort zone and that’s my style of mentorship with my students now, she said. “He cared, and that’s what you need to know when you’re going into an environment that is very different.”
Mitchell said she is still exploring her options for the future, but she is interested in working with producers, industry and extension.
“I like a mixture of working in the lab and interacting with people,” she said. “What’s the point of conducting all this research if you can’t convey it in a way or a manner that the grower can understand?”
Mitchell’s first exposure to agriculture and greenhouse work came about while attending Arabia Mountain High School Academy of Engineering Medicine and Environmental Studies in Lithonia, where she was a part of the agricultural and environmental sciences program.
Mitchell chose Fort Valley State University for her undergraduate work because it is the state’s 1890 land-grant institution, and she preferred a historically black school for her undergraduate experience. Coming to graduate school at UGA was a decision largely influenced by Smith’s mentorship.
“To be able to develop a mentor-mentee relationship with these students is very important because those interactions and the guidance that we give them often goes well beyond the science and the classroom,” Smith said. “They actually come to you when they have issues in their lives, when they have problems, and that means that they trust you. Yes, I am a scientist, but I think it is important in training not only good scientists, but good people. We are human and I believe being a good scientist is often influenced by being a good person.”
More information on the REEU program in UGA’s Plant Center is available at plantcenter.uga.edu/study/undergraduate-research.
